Superhero Bits: Kevin Smith's Ben Affleck Superman Movie, The Peacemaker Playlist & More

"Clerks" director Kevin Smith has talked a lot over the years about his "Superman" script, titled "Superman Lives," that never ended up getting made. It sat in development hell at Warner Bros for years with Tim Burton eyed to direct and Nicolas Cage attached to star. But as Smith explained to Yahoo, his original idea was to have none other than Ben Affleck, who eventually became Batman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," take on the role.

"I was writing it for Affleck. Ben was heating up. Like he was there. I think he'd been hired for 'Armageddon.' Affleck, he's a f*****g giant, like he's built like a superhero, built like a giant action figure, particularly with the height. And then he puts on the muscles there too. So in my head and heart, it was always Ben and Michael Rooker."

This is a fascinating bit of alternate history to consider, but it will only ever exist in the land of curiosity. Instead, we got Henry Cavill's Superman in "Man of Steel," who would duke it out with Batfleck in Zack Snyder's vision of the DC universe. However, Ben Affleck did end up (sort of) playing Superman anyway.