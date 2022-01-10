Daily Podcast: Looking Back On One Of The Most Interesting Star Wars Novels
On the January 10, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to discuss the 10 year anniversary of "Star Wars: Darth Plagueis."
Opening Banter:
In Our Feature Presentation: Star Wars And James Luceno's Tragedy Of Darth Plagueis The Wise, 10 Years Later
Star Wars For Dummies: Who was Darth Plagueis in Revenge of the Sith
Meme
What did Plagueis mean to Ryan
The behind the scenes of writing a piece like this.
How did the book come about?
- Cheating Death
Midi-chlorians being so important – "Midi-chlorians provided me with a means of grounding Plagueis' search to obtain mastery over life and death – as those terms apply to both the light and dark sides of the Force. I didn't want to rely on magic or psychic ability, so opted for an approach closer to 'Frankenstein' than, say, 'Doctor Strange.'"
The vagueness of Anakin's parents
Will any of it ever be more than Legends?
-
-
-
-
-
-
