Sony Is Bundling All Eight Live-Action Spider-Man Movies In Advance Of No Way Home's Digital Release

The site reports that when you pre-purchase the whole collection, you can check out each of films right away, other than "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and this is according to the Microsoft Store listing. You can get all these arachnid superhero movies for $59.99. "No Way Home" will be released digitally on February 28, 2022.

Having all three versions of everyone's favorite street-level hero in one film was pretty spectacular, and if you're like me, you're going to want to revisit the other films from our now-even-more-beloved versions of Peter Parker. Here is the info from the Microsoft Store:

Pre-order Spider-Man: No Way Home today and enjoy the Spider-Man trilogy, The Amazing Spider-Man double feature, and Spider-Man Homecoming & Far From Home instantly. Swing into action with eight Spider-Man films, including Spider-Man 1, 2 & 3 (starring Tobey Maguire), The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2 (starring Andrew Garfield), and Spider-Man Homecoming, Far From Home and No Way Home (starring Tom Holland).

If you want to get "Spider-Man: No Way Home" by itself, you can pre-order it for $19.99. You can also get the "Spider-Man 3-Movie Collection" with "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home: for $34.99.

My only caveat is that if you do order this, you must share them all with the younger generation. With great power (to watch all the Spider-Movies) comes great responsibility.