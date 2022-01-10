Sony Is Bundling All Eight Live-Action Spider-Man Movies In Advance Of No Way Home's Digital Release
Spider-Men, Spider-Men, do whatever some spiders can! (I spent way too long working that one out.) Sony Pictures is bundling all our friendly, neighborhood superhero movies into one giant bundle. According to ComicBook.com, when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is released on Digital HD, you'll also have the option to revisit all the other Spider-Films. You'll get the "Spider-Man" trilogy with Tobey Maguire's webslinger, "The Amazing Spider-Man" two film series with Andrew Garfield's wall-crawler, and the "Homecoming" trilogy with Tom Holland's Spidey.
The films included in the "Spider-Man 8-Movie Collection," which is available for pre-order where you get your digital flicks include "Spider-Man" (2002), "Spider-Man 2" (2004), "Spider-Man 3" (2007), "The Amazing Spider-Man" (2012), "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" (2014), "Spider-Man" Homecoming" (2017), "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019), and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.
Web-Slinging Madness, I Tells Ya
The site reports that when you pre-purchase the whole collection, you can check out each of films right away, other than "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and this is according to the Microsoft Store listing. You can get all these arachnid superhero movies for $59.99. "No Way Home" will be released digitally on February 28, 2022.
Having all three versions of everyone's favorite street-level hero in one film was pretty spectacular, and if you're like me, you're going to want to revisit the other films from our now-even-more-beloved versions of Peter Parker. Here is the info from the Microsoft Store:
Pre-order Spider-Man: No Way Home today and enjoy the Spider-Man trilogy, The Amazing Spider-Man double feature, and Spider-Man Homecoming & Far From Home instantly. Swing into action with eight Spider-Man films, including Spider-Man 1, 2 & 3 (starring Tobey Maguire), The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2 (starring Andrew Garfield), and Spider-Man Homecoming, Far From Home and No Way Home (starring Tom Holland).
If you want to get "Spider-Man: No Way Home" by itself, you can pre-order it for $19.99. You can also get the "Spider-Man 3-Movie Collection" with "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home: for $34.99.
My only caveat is that if you do order this, you must share them all with the younger generation. With great power (to watch all the Spider-Movies) comes great responsibility.