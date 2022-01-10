Jackass Forever Final Trailer: Do Not Try This At Home

For a certain brand of individual that grew up at just the right time in the early 2000s, there is nothing quite like "Jackass," and any attempts to replicate it, particularly in the YouTube era, have fallen woefully short. There is something about the earnest nature of these guys doing such unbelievably dangerous (and often crass) stuff for our enjoyment that is truly its own brand of enjoyment for those who dig this sort of thing. Plus, these movies have performed incredibly well commercially in the past and cinema could use every boost it could get right now, especially from non-superhero movies.

Jeff Tremaine, who directed the previous installments in the series, as well as "Bad Grandpa," has returned to the helm. The cast also includes returning members Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy. Unfortunately, the filmmakers and Bam Margera ran into issues during production and he will not be reuniting with the crew this time around.

"Jackass Forever" is set to hit theaters on February 4.