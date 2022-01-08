New Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Image Shows Wong Having A Bad Day

So far, we know very little about how the events of "Multiverse of Madness" will play out, but it's always fun to guess. Who has Wong tied up, and to what end? Is he a sacrifice of some sort?

Personally, I think another sorcerer is responsible for tying him up, as evidenced by the aforementioned magical bindings. Specifically, I'm predicting that the corrupt version of Doctor Strange we first met in episode 4 of the Disney+ exclusive "What If...?" series is to blame. The episode depicts an alternate timeline of events in which Strange's girlfriend, Dr. Christine Palmer, meets a tragic end. Strange, unable to cope with the loss of his lover, sets out on a quest to prevent her death, ultimately resulting in his own grief-driven corruption and the destruction of his respective universe. This "evil" universe-destroying version of Doctor Strange comes to be known as "Strange Supreme" because he absorbs the powers of other magical entities in an effort to become powerful enough to bring Christine back.

Why is this relevant? Because in the "Multiverse of Madness" trailer, we catch a glimpse of another Doctor Strange who looks remarkably similar to Strange Supreme. If he is indeed the evil version of Doctor Strange, perhaps he has found a way to escape his destroyed universe and resumed his quest to further f*** things up. If this is the case, I'm guessing he either wants to absorb Wong's magic to become more powerful, or he is simply restraining Wong to prevent his interference. Or maybe Wong is being used as bait. The possibilities are endless.

We really don't know how things will play out in the upcoming Marvel movie, but what we do know is that Wong is going to have a pretty unpleasant time at some point. I just hope he survives, but we'll have to wait until "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" hits theaters on May 6 to find out.