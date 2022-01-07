Ghostbusters: Afterlife Featurette Shows How The ECTO-1 Comes Back To Life

Today we have a brand new featurette for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." This time around we're learning how the people behind the "Ghostbusters" sequel lovingly crafted the Ecto-1 for the new film. (You can watch the first 10 minutes of the film in an extended preview if you want to get hyped for it again.) The featurette gives us info from "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" director Jason Reitman, star Finn Wolfhard, production designer François Audouy and more.

Reitman says of the way he wanted the return of the famous car to feel:

"We all know what it feels like to go into our grandparents basement or attic looking for something special, and that's what I want the audience to feel like. Because that's how we discover Ecto-1. It's as though Ecto-1 has been sitting in your garage or out back the whole time, and you didn't even realize it."

There were actually two versions of the Ecto-1, and Audouy said they were not only fully workable, but they had every detail inside and out that the original car from the first two films had, "but better." They even recreated and resculpted the Ecto-1 license plate, and gave the car the feel of having been stored badly all these many years.