Watch The First 10 Minutes Of Ghostbusters: Afterlife In This Extended Preview

If you haven't seen "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" yet, Sony Pictures has a little enticement for you. Today the studio released the first 10 minutes of the film in an extended preview.

In the teaser, we get a good idea of three of the main characters and their lives. Carrie Coon plays Callie Spengler, the daughter of Egon Spengler (played by the late Harold Ramis). She never met her father, who recently passed away, but she inherits his old home in the middle of nowhere. (Great timing, because she's late on her rent.) We also meet Trevor Spengler (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe Spengler (Mckenna Grace), her children. She's a no nonsense mom who gives Trevor homemade haircuts and asks her tech-savvy daughter to kindly pick the lock at Casa Egon.

Before all this, though, we see an older Egon (sniff) heading out to this house, carrying a full trap. Something came to get him and it's clearly supernatural.

Check out the preview below.