The Search Party Creators Reveal Why The Series Is Ending With Season 5

There's nothing on television quite like "Search Party." If you ever watched "Degrassi," you might be familiar with the tagline "Degrassi: It goes there," but no show goes there like "Search Party." Sure, a surreal series like "Twin Peaks" might surprise you with an alternate dimension and "The Leftovers" has their religion-on-acid thing, but the story beats and plot lines of other TV series cannot compare to the wild ride that is "Search Party." That's not to say those other shows aren't incredible works of art (yes, including "Degrassi"), but the tonal whiplash and constant genre switching of "Search Party" is something different to behold.

It's incredible that a show that makes so many insane decisions is still able to maintain a very specific style. I think what sets it apart from other famously weird TV shows is that "Search Party" doesn't couch its strangeness in mystery. The show may start with a girl's disappearance, but that's its least important plot point. Instead, "Search Party" has spent four seasons throwing out a constant stream of questions and answers, each generating more and more bizarre circumstances. All of which will come to an end when the fifth and final season of "Search Party" hits HBO today.

Any season of "Search Party" could have been the final season of "Search Party" — the show has a sort of episodic quality that makes every season feel completely different. But in a Deadline interview, actress Alia Shawkat explained why season 4 couldn't be the end:

We thought [the Season four finale] was way too gloomy a note to end on, especially with the gang not being back together. It just didn't feel like the end. [Bliss and Rogers] talked about what the fifth season would be and the kind of arc, it just kind of made sense that this was the way to get out while the party's still going, creatively.