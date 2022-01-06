Spider-Man: No Way Home Behind-The-Scenes Look Puts Spotlight On Amazing Stunt Work

"You won't know that it's not in New York when you see it."

While the snobby New York locals among us (timidly raises hand) might not go quite that far, that statement by Sony's Amy Pascal towards the end of the brief clip sums up the level of confidence seemingly everyone on the creative team shared during the production of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Marvel has enjoyed an incredibly productive partnership with the Atlanta Trilith studio (formerly known as Pinewood Atlanta) over the years, operating the vast majority of its feature films there and making plentiful use of the hundreds of acres set aside for stages and sets. Sony and Marvel made no exception of this rule for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which this behind-the-scenes look makes clear.

Starting off with Jamie Foxx's weirdly endearing but terrible faux-Atlanta accent, the featurette dives right into set videos of the many practical effects and stunts featured throughout the plot of "No Way Home," from Peter Parker's scrap with Doc Ock on (and under) the highway bridge to the final fight sequence taking place around the freshly renovated (and promptly destroyed) Statue of Liberty. Feige, Pascal, co-producer Mitch Bell, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Benedict Wong all add their thoughts about their experiences on set. According to Feige:

"And to see it grow and evolve each year ... it's great. And it's amazing to have a single home where we can have three or four productions going on at a time.

There's not a lot of states where you can do that, where they have the facilities and they have the equipment to manage that level of production."

This upcoming year for Marvel promises to be another busy one on the big screen, with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Thor: Love and Thunder," and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" all scheduled to release later in 2022.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is currently playing in theaters.