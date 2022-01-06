The Morning Watch: Ghostbusters: Afterlife Easter Eggs, The Cinematography Of West Side Story & More

In this edition, take a look at just some of the many Easter eggs that you'll find revealed in the special features of the home video release of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." Plus, go behind the scenes of Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" and see how the cinematography brings the big screen musical remake to life. And finally, flashback to "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" and learn some surprising facts that you might not know about the production.