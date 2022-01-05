Here's When You Can Watch Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City At Home

A deadly organism breaks out of a corporate lab and dooms us all — the cinematic horror universe established by Paul W.S. Anderson keeps mutating like a persistent virus, and the latest variant is ready to invade your home. After a theatrical release in November of last year netting a worldwide total of $31.8 million, Johannes Roberts' "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" feature will finally be available for home viewing.

The movie, from Sony Pictures Releasing, fell victim to the pandemic and its effect on the box office, getting delayed from its original U.S. release dates of September 3 and 9, 2021. The studio has stayed away from the approach of its competitors, opting for theatrical release windows over day-and-date streaming. Its other horror-centric release, "Don't Breathe 2," received similar treatment with an August 13 theatrical release before heading to digital on October 10 and physical media on October 26.

Now, the zombie franchise reboot became available on video-on-demand on December 21, a movie /Film's Chris Evangelista took to task for "the type of thinking that's ruining modern Hollywood blockbusters."