The Batman Teaser: Batman And Catwoman Are A Helluva Duet

If you haven't watched the latest trailer for "The Batman," what's stopping you? It's dark and brooding, and it looks amazing! If you want all the goods, /Film has a breakdown for you. In the meantime, a new clip appeared on the official account for the film with just a smidge of new moments for us. Hey, I'll take anything I can get with this film.

There is a lot that this clip revisits from the trailer, but there is a new line: "You guys are a hell of a duet here." Who says it? Well, you'd be forgiven if you didn't recognize Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot, aka The Penguin. It's really hard to believe the makeup here. It's as good (at least from what we've seen) as what they did with Gary Oldman in "Darkest Hour." That is to say, stunning. It's quick, but it starts at :17. Look at it and try to see Farrell in there.