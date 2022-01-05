The Morning Watch: The Television Academy Honors Betty White, TCM Remembers The Talents Lost In 2021 & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, watch a tribute to the late Betty White with a compilation of the comedy legend's appearances and acceptance speeches at the Emmys over the years. Plus, watch as Turner Classic Movies honors those we lost in film and TV throughout 2021. And finally, watch as "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star Simu Liu answers the web's most searched questions about himself.
The Television Academy Remembers Betty White
First up, The Television Academy put together a little tribute to Betty White after the actress passed away last weekend on New Year's Eve, just a couple weeks shy of what would have been her 100th birthday. Watch clips from White's various appearances at the Emmys over the years, including some of her acceptance speeches. There's even a clip where she appears alongside Ed Asner, another comedy great who we lost not too long ago.
Turner Classic Movies Remembers Those We Lost in 2021
Next, Turner Classic Movies honored even more names in entertainment that we lost in 2021. Performers, filmmakers and various creatives from across film and television left us this year, and it's important to remember their contributions that have brought us such joy over the decades. Filmmaker Michael Apted, actor Dean Stockwell, and actress Cicely Tyson are just some of the tremendous talents that we lost this year.
Simu Liu's Autocomplete Interview
Finally, Wired brought in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star Simu Liu to participate in their trademark Autocomplete Interview, featuring the internet's most searched questions about himself. How did Simu Liu get into acting? Where can you find him making an appearance in "Pacific Rim" in 2013? Did Simu Liu actually have a job appearing in stock photos? Get the answer to all those questions and more.