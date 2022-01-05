The Morning Watch: The Television Academy Honors Betty White, TCM Remembers The Talents Lost In 2021 & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, watch a tribute to the late Betty White with a compilation of the comedy legend's appearances and acceptance speeches at the Emmys over the years. Plus, watch as Turner Classic Movies honors those we lost in film and TV throughout 2021. And finally, watch as "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star Simu Liu answers the web's most searched questions about himself.