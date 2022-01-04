Chris Evans May Play Gene Kelly In John Logan-Penned Movie

Chris Evans and his palpable charm may soon be playing a dancing icon. According to Deadline, Evans is up for the role of Gene Kelly in an upcoming film. There is no title yet, but we do know a bit about the plot. The story is reportedly about a 12-year-old boy working at MGM on the studio's lot in 1952, and he imagines a friendship with the legendary dancer/actor/director Gene Kelly, who is working on his next film at the time. This is based on an original idea from Evans, and there has been no studio announcement yet.

The site reports that Evans will produce the film with Mark Kassen, and that Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman's T-Street Productions will join as producers. John Logan, who has three Academy Awards to his name, is set to write the script and produce as well. If you recognize the shot above as one from "Knives Out," that is no accident. Johnson, Bergman, and Evans, who are all reuniting here, were all also involved with that film, which is getting multiple sequels.