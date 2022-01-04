Star Wars: The High Republic Phase 2 Will Dive Even Deeper Into The Past

A special episode of the "Star Wars: The High Republic Show" was released on YouTube in honor of the anniversary. You can check it out above in its entirety, but host Krystina Arielle gathered the five architects of this era, including Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule, to discuss what is coming in Phase 2. The biggest reveal is that we will be going backward, not forward, in time. This means we will be roughly 350 years before the events of "The Phantom Menace," and far removed from The Great Disaster that kicked off this new phase of storytelling, and threats such as the Nihil and the Drengir.

Aside from that, Soule confirmed that he is writing a new book about a Jedi named Porter Engle who we first met in "Light of the Jed." But we are going to see him in his younger days, rather than Old Man Engle we came to know in Phase 1.

As announced on The High Republic Show, in Phase II of the initiative I will be writing a story about Jedi saber-slinger Porter Engle in his younger days. You met him in LIGHT OF THE JEDI when he was a kindly old cook. In this new tale, Porter isâ€¦ whatâ€™s the word? Certain. pic.twitter.com/KeMSfctfnI — Charles Soule (@CharlesSoule) January 4, 2022

While many of the authors will be returning, the team is growing in Phase 2, with Zoraida Córdova, George Mann, Tessa Gratton, and Lydia Kang contributing books and/or comics to the lineup. Scott, meanwhile, will pen a new comic book series published by Marvel as the flagship comic title for this new wave. One of the bigger stories is that Older will be moving to Dark Horse Comics to tackle "The High Republic Adventures," officially bringing "Star Wars" back to Dark Horse after several years away. Additionally, Justina Ireland will be teaming up with Tessa Gratton for a new YA book, while Gray remained tight-lipped on what she's up to. In short, there is a lot coming and a lot to process.