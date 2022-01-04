Space Force Season 2 Images Show Off The Return Of Steve Carell's Netflix Comedy

Season 2 of the Greg Daniels and Steve Carell Netflix comedy based on the twice-impeached former president's ill-advised creation, "Space Force," is just around the corner. And we've got the first look at what's to come with the new season. The first season debuted in May of 2020, and highlighted not only the absolute absurdity of establishing something as asinine as "Space Force," but the very real and serious problems that could arise under the military branch. The first season is absolutely dripping with influences from the Trump presidency, and now that America is under a new commander in chief, it'll be interesting to see how that impacts the new season.

"Space Force" follows General Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell), a four star general and pilot tasked by the President to lead the brand new division of the United States Armed Forces and tasked with bringing more people to space by 2024. The second season was allegedly only greenlit with the caveat that the production would move from Los Angeles to Vancouver to reduce the show's large budget, so it'll be interesting to see what else will change regarding the show's setting due to cost-cutting. Based on the new photos we've seen, it looks like there's a lot of shenanigans occurring on base, which leans into the strength of creator Greg Daniels of "The Office" fame, and Norm Hiscock from "Parks and Recreation" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" who joined this season as a co-showrunner.

The new season drops on Netflix on February 18, 2022 with all seven 30-minute episodes.