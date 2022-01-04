The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window Trailer: Kristen Bell (Maybe) Witnesses A Murder

When the first trailer for "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" first hit, some viewers seemed a little unsure as to whether this series was meant to be humorous or not. It's hard to imagine the creative team behind any show with a title like that somehow failing to recognize the joke of it all, but this next trailer should (hopefully) put that notion to rest for good. At the start of the story, Kristen Bell's Anna is suffering from a serious and intense malaise that would be right at home in any dark, serious-minded thriller. However, things take a turn for the surreal once she believes she's witnessed a murder across the street, though nobody seems to take her seriously. This otherwise heavy material is given a light touch in the footage, thanks in no small part to Kristen Bell's expert grasp of tone and comedic timing.

From creators Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf, "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" also stars Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony and Benjamin Levy Aguilar along with Bell, who also serves as an executive producer on the series. "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" is described as "a darkly comedic, wine-soaked, satirical slant on the psychological thriller that will have you guessing who, what, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end." All 8 episodes run for 30 minutes and will premiere on Netflix on January 28, 2022.

For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder... Or did she?