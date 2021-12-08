The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window Trailer: Kristen Bell Leads A Dark Comedy Series
Have you ever watched a trailer for something and immediately got paranoid that you've secretly been starring on your own version of "The Truman Show" and Netflix used the information to make shows that cater to a very specific cross section of enjoyment in your brain? No? Well, now I'm looking over my shoulder and out the window to make sure I'm not being watched because the new Netflix project "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" looks like it was tailor made for those of us who enjoy the melodramatic (sometimes unintentional) camp of films like "Greta," "The Woman in the Window," and "The Girl on the Train." Kristen Bell plays a heartbroken wino named Anna who watches the world pass her by from her window, but then she witnesses a gruesome murder, or at least, that's what she thinks she's seen.
Created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf, "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window," is a new dark comedy series focused on the subgenre of domestic psychological thrillers centered on women not being believed, constantly questioning their own sanity, and the elusive murder mystery.
A lot of people seem confused on whether or not this is supposed to be serious or a joke, but based on the trailer and those involved with the project, I'm pretty confident in assuming this will take a similar tone to something like Netflix' "American Vandal," which was a satirical takedown of true crime docu-series but presented as totally sincere. For a project like this, Bell is the absolute perfect star.
What is The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window About?
Also featuring Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony and Benjamin Levy Aguilar, "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" shows Anna witnessing a murder, but when she calls the police, she's accused of making a false report and is told that nothing happened. She's treated like a "crazy person," which motivates her to drink full, tall glasses of red wine, pop pills that her therapist warns her will cause hallucinations, and drop a lot of casserole dishes. Did Anna actually witness a murder, or was she just seeing things after a few too many glasses mixing with her meds? Is she being gaslit by law enforcement, or is her mind playing tricks on her?
"I just feel like I'm falling apart," Anna says. "Like a house of cards. Like a sandcastle and the tide is coming. Like a rickety chair. Or an old jalopy, I don't know." Bell is executive producing the limited series alongside Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions.
Get your wine glasses ready, because "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" will be available for streaming on January 28, 2022.