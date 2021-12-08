The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window Trailer: Kristen Bell Leads A Dark Comedy Series

Have you ever watched a trailer for something and immediately got paranoid that you've secretly been starring on your own version of "The Truman Show" and Netflix used the information to make shows that cater to a very specific cross section of enjoyment in your brain? No? Well, now I'm looking over my shoulder and out the window to make sure I'm not being watched because the new Netflix project "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" looks like it was tailor made for those of us who enjoy the melodramatic (sometimes unintentional) camp of films like "Greta," "The Woman in the Window," and "The Girl on the Train." Kristen Bell plays a heartbroken wino named Anna who watches the world pass her by from her window, but then she witnesses a gruesome murder, or at least, that's what she thinks she's seen.

Created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf, "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window," is a new dark comedy series focused on the subgenre of domestic psychological thrillers centered on women not being believed, constantly questioning their own sanity, and the elusive murder mystery.

A lot of people seem confused on whether or not this is supposed to be serious or a joke, but based on the trailer and those involved with the project, I'm pretty confident in assuming this will take a similar tone to something like Netflix' "American Vandal," which was a satirical takedown of true crime docu-series but presented as totally sincere. For a project like this, Bell is the absolute perfect star.