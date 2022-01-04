The Book Of Boba Fett Featurette Highlights Ming-Na Wen's Very Alive Master Assassin, Fennec Shand

"When I showed up on "The Mandalorian" Season 1, I died. But by the grace of the Force, I was resurrected."

Ming-Na Wen is living the dream. To go from a "Star Wars" fan to actually inhabiting the same space as these larger-than-life characters would be a lot for anyone to take in, and Wen is not taking any of it for granted. In a new featurette released by the official "The Book of Boba Fett" Twitter account, the actor behind Fennec Shand gets a well-deserved spotlight. Not only is the original character a boon for representation among both women and people of color, but Wen's ability to stand toe-to-toe with an actor of Temuera Morrison's status in the "Star Wars" world speaks for itself. But that doesn't mean Wen, director Robert Rodriguez, and Morrison aren't going to speak about it anyway. All three chime in with their thoughts on Wen as Fennec Shand in this brief clip, with Rodriguez saying, "I love working with Ming-Na. She plays Fennec as the ultimate foil to Boba. They balance each other out." Morrison's praise, meanwhile, could not be any higher:

"She has a great spark. We have great chemistry. And it's always good when the camera can capture a little bit of that vibe that happens between two actors when they're going at it."



We previously noted the bizarre, secret-laden circumstances that led to Wen arriving on set for "The Book of Boba Fett." but under the impression that she would be filming for the next season of "The Mandalorian." It's safe to say that things worked out just fine in their own way for the "Mulan," "ER," and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." actor.

The next episode of "The Book of Boba Fett" airs on Disney+ tomorrow, January 5, 2022.