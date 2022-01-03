Snowpiercer Season 3 Trailer: We Keep Everyone As Alive As Possible, Minus An Arm Or Two

Melanie went through hell to get a map, and now there is a message from a survivor. The Earth is warming in places, and one of those places is New Eden. Though we saw a glimpse of greenery in the last trailer, this one gives us more. The survivor who messages Snowpiercer is called Asha (Archie Punjabi), and it's possible that she's more than she seems. As it's pointed out, it would be almost impossible to survive for eight years out there in the cold ... so how exactly did she do it? Still, one can hope.

There are forces pushing back against that hope, however, including Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean), the creator of Snowpiercer. He's not a fan of hope, calling it all a "slogan" after Layton lets everyone know about the warming world. He also seems to feel that it's cool to let people lose limbs as long as he keeps them "as alive as possible." Oh Mr. Bean, this is the sort of thing that gets you killed off a lot in shows and movies. Will he survive? Will anyone? Is the world really getting warmer?

Here is the official synopsis for "Snowpiercer" season 3:

At the end of "Snowpiercer" season two, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Ruth (Alison Wright), who were banished to Big Alice's compost car, plotted to take back Snowpiercer. With the help of Javier (Roberto Urbina) and Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to Snowpiercer and rallied with their supporters. Josie (Katie McGuinness) destroyed the Aquarium car, separating Snowpiercer's head from the remaining 1,023 cars. Season three picks up with Layton (Diggs) and his inner circle commanding a small 10 car "pirate train" in search of Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization; while back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is consolidating power, awaiting Layton's return.

Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, Grammy and Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Emmy nominee Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall, Emmy nominee Archie Panjabi, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Mike O'Malley, Chelsea Harris and Steven Ogg round out the cast.

"Snowpiercer" season 3 arrives on TNT on January 24, 2022.