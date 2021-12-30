Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: The Matrix Resurrections, 8-Bit Christmas, Pickup On South Street, And More

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Resurrections Warner Bros.
By Ben Pearson/Dec. 30, 2021 5:52 pm EST

On the December 30, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by editor Brad Oman to talk about what they've been up to at the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter:

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we've been Doing:
  • What we've been Reading:
  • What we've been Watching:

    • Brad watched Nightmare Alley, Being the Ricardos, The Matrix Resurrections, The Night House, 8-Bit Christmas, and That's My Jam

    • Ben watched F For Fake and Pickup on South Street.

  • What we've been Eating:

    • Brad tried Wendy's Frosty Cereal, Trader Joe's PB&J Snack Duo, Kemp's Peppermint Mocha Holiday Nog, Cocoa Cream Liqueur, Eggo Pop-Tarts, Starburst from the UK

  • What we've been Playing:

Also mentioned:

I'm going to try to create an episode for tomorrow, but in case I run out of time, have a great New Year's Eve!

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).

  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

  • Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!

  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.

Recommended