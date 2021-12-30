Cobra Kai Season 4 Clip: Johnny's Training Methods Are Still Wildly Irresponsible

Will someone explain to me when Mr. Jonathan Lawrence learned parkour and why he's insisting on springing it as some weird form of karate cross-training on teens!? Johnny Lawrence and the Cobra Kai dojo were always poised as the crew that trained through extreme measures, and despite Johnny leaving Cobra Kai and starting Eagle Fang, old habits surely do die hard. Season 4 of "Cobra Kai" is just around the corner, with Daniel LaRusso's Miyagi-Do and Johnny's Eagle Fang dojo needing to join forces to take down John Kreese and the soon-to-be-returning Terry Silver's Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Johnny and Daniel's karate styles couldn't be more different, and watching the students react to each of them, even in just preview clips, have been pretty hilarious. Daniel's training from Mr. Miyagi is infinitely more zen, challenging the students of Eagle Fang to find tranquility in order to catch a fish from a pond with their bare hands. Eagle Fang kids take after Johnny, so they're a little rough and tumble with Daniel's challenge. Johnny, on the other hand, gives the kids of the Miyagi-Do a lesson they'll definitely never forget.