Carrie-Anne Moss Wants To Team Up Again With Keanu Reeves — In The John Wick Movies

If you're wondering what Reeves said when People asked him the same question, he kind of went with the cop out answer, but it was also a very charming response:

I'm going to stay with Trinity, I think. But in all your performances, your eyes, I always see what's behind the eyes, what communicates. And there's always such a present-ness and even in vulnerability, a strength.

It's fine if you blanked and forgot Moss's resume, Reeves, you just have to say that. Regardless, Moss's appreciation for Reeves and her affection for "John Wick" is kind of thrilling. Clearly they both work well together when it comes to action movies, and what franchise has more cool stunts laminated into its dough like a heart pumping croissant than "John Wick?" It might be too late for Moss to sneak into "John Wick: Chapter 4," but why not "John Wick: Chapter 5?" Considering Laurence Fishburne (who played Morpheus in "The Matrix") already has a spot in the "John Wick" cinematic universe, this might be a better "Matrix" reunion than "The Matrix Resurrections." This has to be synergy, right? This has to be what people are talking about when they use that garbage word.

Reeves clearly agreed because Moss's interest in "John Wick" spurned a fun back-and-forth between the two, with Reeves asking, "You want to play an assassin?" and Moss responding, "I'd love it." The conversation ended with Reeves saying, "Be careful for what you wish for. I'm on it now," which makes it sound like he's just as into the idea as Moss.

It's fun to watch two people who so clearly enjoy working with each other make something cool, and it's even more fun to imagine what Moss could do with a role in "John Wick." Make it happen, Keanu! If anyone can, it's you.