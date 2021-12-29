Rebel Moon Concept Art Revealed By Director Zack Snyder

The plan is for Snyder to direct "Rebel Moon" from a script he co-wrote with Shay Hatten ("Army of the Dead") and Kurt Johnstad ("300"), with "Kingsman" and "The Mummy" reboot alum Sofia Boutella starring. In terms of its story, the movie is said to focus on a young woman (Boutella) who seeks out warriors from nearby planets to protect her peaceful home colony from an army of vicious invaders (which, on a side note, may be the sinister-looking characters featured in this artwork). So yeah, it's basically still "Seven Samurai" in outer space.

However you feel about Snyder's work as a director (and believe me, I know that's a conversation unto itself), there's no denying he approaches every movie he makes with gusto. That will once again be the case with "Rebel Moon," a film that Snyder has likened to the Krypton scenes from "Man of Steel" (which are pretty fantastic on their own), "but on the biggest steroids I can give it." He has also confirmed the movie will set up "a universe that can be built out" with "Rebel Moon" sequels and spinoffs, similar to the franchise launched by "Army of the Dead."

For me, "Army of the Dead" felt like both too much and not enough, but it otherwise more or less delivered on what was promised. (Funnily enough, I enjoyed its prequel-spinoff, "Army of Thieves," more.) Snyder's all-too-familiar stylistic flourishes aside, it felt like its biggest problems stemmed from the fact that it was designed to launch a giant IP. That's also why I'm approaching "Rebel Moon" not with pessimism (because there is a lot to like on paper), but caution all the same.

"Rebel Moon" has yet to receive a release date from Netflix.