Don't Look Now, But Don't Look Up Has A Behind The Scenes Podcast Series

The premise of "Don't Look Up" is about a group of scientists who discover a giant comet is headed right toward Earth and the impact will kill us all, but instead of listening to the scientists, the media, politicians, and the general public respond, well, exactly the way they have with climate change and COVID-19. "Don't Look Up" to some feels like smug finger-wagging around a problem we're already acutely aware exists, but to others, it's the cathartic release of our real-world frustrations toward science deniers, political extremists, and blatant sacrifice of humanity's survival in the name of capitalism. It's a film satirizing a time where reality feels beyond satire, and the fact the film is getting its own podcast only adds to it.

🌎 The Last Movie Ever Made: The DONâ€™T LOOK UP Podcast is coming! ☄️ A six-part series behind the scenes of Adam McKayâ€™s disaster comedy, featuring interviews with Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and more. January 2022. https://t.co/TjAPlw6TKd pic.twitter.com/uqCaVpaya9 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 27, 2021

Is it hypocritical for me to be like, "Ughhhh another podcast?!" as someone with a podcast? Yes. Is it low-key brilliant that a film that points out the key to surviving this deranged and bleak timeline is listening to independent voices since those in power are frequently untrustworthy is choosing to dissect its own meaning by way of podcasting? Also yes. No matter which side of the fence you fall on liking/disliking "Don't Look Up," a companion podcast feels like the correct next step in the film's evolution. Here's hoping Ariana Grande gets an episode dedicated entirely to singing that ridiculous song.