Superhero Bits: Stan Lee's Birthday, The Batman Plot Details & More

We recently got a new trailer for director Matt Reeves' "The Batman," which is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. The trailer contained lots of emo Robert Pattinson, but it also showed a whole lot of the new Batmobile. Speaking to Empire Magazine, Reeves revealed that the inspiration for this iteration of the vehicle actually comes from none other than Stephen King, specifically "Christine."

"[The Batmobile] has to make an appearance out of the shadows to intimidate, so I thought of it almost like Stephen King's 'Christine.' I liked the idea of the car itself as a horror figure, making an animalistic appearance to really scare the hell out of the people Batman's pursuing."

That is certainly a unique take, but one that makes sense given the grounded world that Reeves appears to be crafting. "The Batman" hits theaters in March.