The Expanse's Dominique Tipper And Steven Strait Talk About That Big Emotional Scene In Redoubt [Exclusive]

The scene in question is when Holden tells Naomi that he was the one who disarmed the nuke heading toward the Pella, which not only held Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) but Naomi's son, Filip (Jasai Chase Owens).

That scene was not only an emotional one for the characters, but also the last scene that Strait performed on the show. "That was our final scene together," Tipper shared. "It had a lot of weight for many different reasons. And again, we always enjoy crafting these scenes together and this one was especially beautiful."

"We worked really hard on it," Strait added. "We've always had a culture of commitment and rehearsal in a way that is very unique for television. I mean, we have devoted every weekend to rehearse these episodes since the first season of episode one and we never missed an episode."

For this scene in particular, Strait went on to describe why Holden made the choice to disarm the nuke: