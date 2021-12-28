Nightmare Alley Production Designer Tamara Deverell On Making A Functioning Carnival [Interview]

You and del Toro wanted to make the carnival as practical as possible, right? It mostly functioned, correct?

Yeah, yeah. So for the carnival, we did tons of research on '30s carnivals and carnival banners, because we made all those banners. We built every stick of it. There wasn't anything that we just rented. Everything was built. It was really a custom job.

It's interesting, we had a family company in the states in the Midwest. I think it's called Armbruster. They've been building tents for carnivals since the 1890s or 1840s or something, like Barnum & Bailey. It's this family tradition. And so, we had them custom build all our carnival tents. They were all custom dyed and aged. We had amazing fabric treatment, ager painters, and then we sent it down to them and they assembled them, sewed them together and sent them back to us with the poles and the period poles. They totally got it. But they were very customized. You don't just find tents like that anywhere.

Even though it's noir and fairly stylized, how faithful to the period were you?

Pretty faithful. We didn't talk about noir when we did it. Guillermo's first reaction was, 'Let's not say we're doing a noir film and let's not look at noir films that much.' We all watched the original "Nightmare Alley," but he didn't want to get bogged down too much in that idea of us copying something else, because really it's Guillermo's vision that we're all supporting.

We looked at a lot of paintings. We looked at Andrew Wyeth and Edward Hopper and this painter, Hammershøi, this Danish painter for composition and color palettes and Matisse and Picasso and their periods of brilliant colors. And for the carnival, we layered it in terms of art history more than just movie history, because Guillermo has a very specific vision.

Tons of research, though. The banner research we did, we actually bought a couple of banners. We bought a couple off Fred Johnson, who's the Picasso of the carnival banner manufacturing aspect of all carnivals. Anybody who knows about carnival banners knows about Fred Johnson. We actually had a couple of those and we learned to imitate them, but imbue them with our characters.

The funhouse was very particular in terms of, we actually used devil dioramas that were from the 1800s in France and we had these crazy books, so they weren't just carnivals, but we did a lot of layering of what we learned about carnival banners and carnival books onto some of our own sort of Guillermo-esque references historically, especially in terms of art history.

That funhouse is creepy fun, but along with all the signs, that use of smoke and mirrors feels right.

It was all about "Repent. Sinners, repent." The whole idea of the funhouse was this place where you go and you look at yourself as a sinner and we had the seven sins. I mean, there was a lot you actually don't end up seeing in the film, but we had the seven sins painted and panels as you come in. So you'd see a few of those. You'd see lust.

So Guillermo would put the ones that meant something to him. And then he goes through and we did that funhouse mirror where the character Stan looks into himself and says something about, "Are you a sinner? Repent now, sinner." And then it was all devils and everything moved. And actually, it was too much and Guillermo didn't have so many moving parts in the final thing, but building that twirling drum, that's a kind of carnival classic staple, then into the eye, this room with the eyes spinning, that was 100% del Toro's [way of saying], "Let's get weird with this." It was very strange. We sculpted all these eyes and plastered them on a wall. It was fun.

How'd you get the pickled punks [Editor's note: the fetuses in jars at the carnival] just right?

Well, those existed in carnivals, so they were real. We got different shaped jars that we liked and we spent a lot of time putting those jars together. And our prosthetics guys made the little, the pickled punks, the little fetuses and the pigs that are in there. They were all created by us.

For me, that was more trying to put them on shelves and create this kind of –- everything in "Nightmare Alley" was about doing alleys of spaces, walking through alley spaces. So, we had those shelves of the pickled punks that you walk through to Enoch [the creature with a third eye]. It was all thematically in the design of the film, this moving through spaces to an end-entity, even Lilith's office became this alley of sorts because it was very long and narrow. It was a constant theme.

But creating the pickled punks, we had to create the amber liquid. We did tests of different viscosities and tones of amber liquid to get them just right. And then to light them, we made these little half shell carnival lights that specifically lit them from behind. So they could be backlit and they could float and do all their weird things. I have one of them in my basement. One of them.

Which one?

Just one of the background ones. We were like, 'We can't really keep them.' When we were getting rid of them in the end, I was like, 'Oh, I'll take it.' Every once in a while I go down to my basement, like, 'Oh God, what am I going to do with that pickled punk?'

Have you considered leaving it out on a coffee table when you have guests?

I should, yeah. I try to give it to my kids, but even they don't want it. I'm storing it for my daughter.