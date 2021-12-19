Nightmare Alley Cinematographer Dan Laustsen On Shooting Blood, Smoke & Mirrors [Interview]

This is a movie filled with so much smoke and mirrors, which is very fitting. How'd you want to use both elements to tell this story?

We talked about smoke in the carnival because I think smoke is a very powerful third dimension to a movie. We didn't have too much smoke between the actors and the camera. We have a lot of smoke in the background. And there was a split between smoke and steam, because I think steam is much nicer than smoke. You can control steam nicer because it's disappearing so fast, smoke is just hanging in the sky. If you can afford to make steam, I think it's much, much better to make steam, but it's much more complicated to make steam compared to smoke.

For example, when he's coming into the carnival first time, I think all the smoke or steam in the background, on the sky, that is going to give so much atmosphere and a little bit of worries into the frame. It's not like it could be a perfect black night. I just think that's boring. So, we talked about that a lot from the beginning, the carnival should be as much smoke we could go in the background, but not between the actors, and it should not be like London burning.

What about the cigarette smoke?

We talked about there should be more, because when you see movies from those days, documentaries, everybody's smoking like insane. And of course, as a cinematographer, I really like that, the atmosphere and the Copacabana and stuff like that. But I think when you're using smoke or steam outside, it's just giving a third dimension to [the] image. It's not easy to control sometimes, but when it works, it's just giving so much more powerful images.

You and Del Toro are big fans of single source lighting.

Yeah.

Which moments with single source lighting are you very pleased with?

Cate's office, first time he's coming in there, or second time as well, where you have this very single source light on her. You can do this Hollywood lighting. You can do that very, very soft, but then it's running everywhere and we didn't want to do that. We want to be able to control the light. We want to light her face and nothing else. So we have this single source, a kind of follow spot on her that was moving together with the camera ... When she's in the Copacabana, standing there with a gun, the revolver, the light on her with the shadows on the front head, it's stuff like that I really like.