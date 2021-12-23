Legion Of Super-Heroes Animated Series In The Works At HBO Max

"You're about to experience a very rare thing in my newsletter, some actual news."

That's how Brian Michael Bendis, the Eisner Award-winning comic book writer and artist, opened a recent edition of his Jinxworld newsletter this week, wherein there are farewells, new beginnings, and a bit of well-earned humble-bragging for the Ultimate Marvel Universe custodian. Eisner confirmed that "Justice League 74" will be his final contribution to the main series run, through a double-sized "Justice League Annual" which heralds Wonder Woman's return to the League and the appearance of O.M.A.C. (the One-Man Army Corps). Bendis further confirms that the annual "ties very significantly" into the Justice League/Legion of Superheroes crossover, "The Gold Lantern Saga." It's an exciting time for JL fans, indeed.

But that's not the big news.

After handing in a "well-received" pilot for the animated adaptation of Bendis and David Mack's spy comic "Cover," HBO wanted to know what else the 2010 Inkpot Award winner had up his sleeve, and he blurted out "Legion!" before he could control himself. It happens to all of us. But the television network didn't balk at the idea. Consequently, Bendis made an announcement: