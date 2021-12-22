Super Pumped Trailer: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Founded Uber, And Now He's Under Attack

Joseph Gordon-Levitt blazes through the first trailer for "Super Pumped" with all the manic energy of Justin Timberlake in "The Social Network." Maybe it's the California setting or the bloated ego, but they seem to radiate the same bad vibe, which makes plenty of sense given all they have in common.

Travis Kalanick's season of "Super Pumped" is the kind of story we already know ends in disaster — more specifically, a dramatic boardroom coup that leaves Kalanick ousted from the company. The ground for his descent is already being laid within the 49-second long trailer. While Kalanick yells, "We are in the world-changing business!" and declares that he's ready to "f***ing bleed" for Uber, his mentor Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler) is elsewhere, warning "Travis is a liability." Their relationship will play a major role in the series, as Gurley suffers the consequences of betting his reputation on the "notorious bad boy of tech."

Here's the series description, per Showtime:

"Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber" tells the story of one of Silicon Valley's most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber. The season pivots on Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt), Uber's hard-charging CEO who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Bill Gurley (Chandler), the plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber's success — and then has to live with the consequences. Uma Thurman stars as Arianna Huffington, the savvy businesswoman and co-founder of The Huffington Post, who was an Uber board member.

Initially developed as a miniseries, "Super Pumped" has since been reimagined as an anthology, not unlike "American Crime Story," but for business. Each season is set to explore a story that "rocked the business world to its core and irrevocably transformed our culture." The series comes from executive producers Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Beth Schacter ( also serving as writers and showrunners). Alongside Gordon-Levitt, Thurman, and Chandler, the series stars Babak Tafti as Emil Michael, Mousa Hussein Kraish as Fawzi Kamel, and Elisabeth Shue as Travis' mother, Bonnie Kalanick.

"Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber" premieres on Showtime on February 27, 2022.