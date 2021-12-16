WeCrashed First Look: Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway Are About To Lose Billions
It must be a full moon, because Jared Leto is transforming again. This time, the actor will embody WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann, alongside co-star Anne Hathaway, for the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series "WeCrashed."
Entertainment Weekly has secured an exclusive first look photo from the series (below), which shows Leto and Hathaway holding hands and walking through what appears to be a workspace as others look on. Leto, who recently became unrecognizable for his role in "House of Gucci," looks more like the version of him we've seen off-screen here, with shoulder-length dark hair and a pair of dark sunglasses.
Series showrunners Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello insist that the noted extreme Method actor still went all-out for the role, and that they never spoke with him out of character. "Jared does this complete transformation, with prosthetics and an Israeli accent," Eisenberg tells Entertainment Weekly, adding that his own Israeli father even bought the actor's accent.
A Tech Vision Gone Wrong
"WeCrashed" is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, which charts the company's history leading to its failed IPO in 2019. WeWork once held a valuation of $47 million, but when Neumann's vision for the company failed to manifest, he eventually stepped down as CEO. Hathaway plays Neumann's wife, Rebekah, who also held a high-level position within WeWork. In the first look photo, Hathaway's character sports a lacy white blouse, stylish jeans, and a pair of sunglasses that makes her look just as inscrutable as her husband.
Though Adam has received more coverage than Rebekah as the face of the company, the team behind "WeCrashed" says they're even more interested in his other half. "There are such complexities to the character," Crevello says of Rebekah, adding, "it required an actor of unsurpassed skill to capture all of the shades."
Wondery's network of podcasts is known for digging super-deep into their chosen subjects, so the Apple TV+ version of this story will likely provide audiences with more than a simple bit of schadenfreude. Eisenberg calls it a cautionary tale, noting to EW that Neumann had ambitions to become not a billionaire, but a trillionaire. According to the Wondery podcast, the CEO also believed in the mantra, "Whoever dies with the most money wins." Okay, so maybe we'll get a little schadenfreude, as a treat.
"WeCrashed" will air on Apple TV+, but does not yet have a release date.