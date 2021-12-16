WeCrashed First Look: Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway Are About To Lose Billions

"WeCrashed" is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, which charts the company's history leading to its failed IPO in 2019. WeWork once held a valuation of $47 million, but when Neumann's vision for the company failed to manifest, he eventually stepped down as CEO. Hathaway plays Neumann's wife, Rebekah, who also held a high-level position within WeWork. In the first look photo, Hathaway's character sports a lacy white blouse, stylish jeans, and a pair of sunglasses that makes her look just as inscrutable as her husband.

Though Adam has received more coverage than Rebekah as the face of the company, the team behind "WeCrashed" says they're even more interested in his other half. "There are such complexities to the character," Crevello says of Rebekah, adding, "it required an actor of unsurpassed skill to capture all of the shades."

Wondery's network of podcasts is known for digging super-deep into their chosen subjects, so the Apple TV+ version of this story will likely provide audiences with more than a simple bit of schadenfreude. Eisenberg calls it a cautionary tale, noting to EW that Neumann had ambitions to become not a billionaire, but a trillionaire. According to the Wondery podcast, the CEO also believed in the mantra, "Whoever dies with the most money wins." Okay, so maybe we'll get a little schadenfreude, as a treat.

"WeCrashed" will air on Apple TV+, but does not yet have a release date.