Daily Podcast: Hawkeye Episode 6 Spoiler Discussion "So This Is Christmas?"
On the December 22, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman to have a spoiler discussion about "Hawkeye" episode 6, entitled "So This Is Christmas?"
Opening Banter: Brad has returned!
In The Spoiler Room: Hawkeye Episode 6 "So This Is Christmas?"
- Feedback
-
Mac and cheese
-
Rob C writes in "Anna would not have known about Natasha when Yelena reappears from the blip as it would be days, weeks or even months after the blip before the public would get the story of what happened."
-
-
Brief reactions
- Breakdown
- Speculation
Also mentioned:
-
Getting In An Off-Road Car Chase With No Time To Die's Expert Stunt Driver Had Me Shaken And Stirred
-
David Dencik Talks Being The Mad Professor Of No Time To Die And Ruining Perfectly Good Soup [Interview]
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.