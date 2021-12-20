David Dencik Talks Being The Mad Professor Of No Time To Die And Ruining Perfectly Good Soup [Interview]

*This interview has been edited for content and clarity*

Did you grow up as a James Bond fan?

I did watch a lot of Roger Moore. I was born in 1974, so he was my Bond at the time. We would go to the rental store, pick up VHS cassettes and watch them, much to my parents' disliking. But then, as I grew up, I kind of stopped watching Bond. Other films became more relevant. I did watch some of the Pierce Brosnan films, but when Daniel craig became the new James Bond, it was very modernized, and it also had some of my Danish acting colleagues in them; Mads Mikkelsen was in "Casino Royale" and Jesper Christensen was in a couple of the others too, I think.

Absolutely.

So then there was a national interest in the Bond, and I started watching them again. I think that all of the Bond films in Daniel's interpretation are somehow relevant to me as an actor as well. They have interesting stuff when it comes to dialogue, acting and whatnot.

Was there any moment on set while shooting where it really settled in that you were part of James Bond history now?

No, I was just so focused all the time on doing my thing. I didn't want to screw up. So I didn't want start romanticizing or holding a mirror up, kind of dwelling on it, because it would stop me from being focused and on point.

That's fair.

But then, at some point on a boat, on a fishing boat outside Jamaica, where Valdo ends up after they escape from Cuba, I was there with Billy Magnussen, my acting colleague, and he pulled me aside and said, "David, we're in a Bond movie." It really dawned upon me when he said that.

That's great.

Yeah.

What was that process of filming the action sequences like? Obviously you're not necessarily leading the charge or doing any of the shooting, but you're still caught up in everything.

Yeah, there was a lot of that. I had two extras, or body doubles, stunt men, helping me on a daily basis. They would do all the tricky stuff except, I guess I can say this, I don't know. There's a scene in the beginning where I get kidnapped, and I fall through an elevator shaft. They wired me and pulled me up, and I was supposed to fall down. It was pretty high up. I was not comfortable with that. I was on the third floor of a street building, falling with my own weight towards the ground. There was concrete ground. There were maybe some mattresses there, and Valdo was scared. But there was no acting involved in that moment. It kind of came very naturally, me being a bit anxious, so that wasn't too cool. But I did it.

Early on in the movie, you're pretty perturbed that your soup gets ruined. What kind of soup was it? And is there a soup that would be worth risking small pox for?

I don't know. I mean, it was a chicken soup, I think it said that, didn't it? But now that you pop the question, in the case of Valdo Obruchev, we should have had Borscht, the beat roots soup. But for some reason it's a chicken soup in my mind. I don't know if it's said. Does it say on the container?

I don't think so.

It says Valdo's soup. Kind of cute, isn't it?