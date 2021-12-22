The Morning Watch: How The Grinch Stole Christmas Honest Trailer, Emily In Paris Season 1 Recap & More
In this edition, see how the live-action adaptation of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" with Jim Carrey holds up to the scrutiny of an Honest Trailer. Plus, get caught up (or refreshed) on the first season of Netflix's romantic comedy series "Emily in Paris" before you start the second season. And finally, listen as "Jurassic Park" and "Independence Day" star Jeff Goldblum takes a look back at some of his most memorable characters.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas Honest Trailer
First up, it just wouldn't be the Christmas season without a little "holiday who-be what-ee" from Jim Carrey in Ron Howard's live-action adaptation of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." In this case, the extended take on the classic story is getting the Honest Trailer treatment from Screen Junkies, and you will be pleasantly surprised to hear it carried out in rhyme (at least at the beginning), just like a classic Dr. Seuss book. However, you might not be happy to hear the movie described as "exhausting, like eating a cake made entirely of frosting." See? It rhymes!
Emily in Paris Recap
Next, with the second season of "Emily in Paris" arriving on Netflix today, you might want a refresher on all the key details from the first season of the romantic-comedy. Whether you're joining in the second season or forgot what happened in the first season because your brain has been inundated with endless trauma over the past couple years, this recap from cast members Lily Collins and Ashley Park will be helpful.
Jeff Goldblum Career Breakdown
Finally, with new episodes of his travel documentary series available now on Disney+, Jeff Goldblum sat down with GQ to take a look back at some of his most memorable characters. Obviously he reaches back to '90s blockbusters like "Jurassic Park" and "Independence Day," but he also recalls the '80s classic "The Fly" and his recent eccentric turn as The Grandmaster in "Thor: Ragnarok." It's so purely Jeff Goldblum that it feels like an early Christmas present.