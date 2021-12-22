The Morning Watch: How The Grinch Stole Christmas Honest Trailer, Emily In Paris Season 1 Recap & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, see how the live-action adaptation of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" with Jim Carrey holds up to the scrutiny of an Honest Trailer. Plus, get caught up (or refreshed) on the first season of Netflix's romantic comedy series "Emily in Paris" before you start the second season. And finally, listen as "Jurassic Park" and "Independence Day" star Jeff Goldblum takes a look back at some of his most memorable characters.