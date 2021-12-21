The Oscars Shortlist Contenders Have Been Announced, And Palme d'Or Winner Titane Was Left Out

The shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming 94th Oscars ceremony have been announced by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, and, uh, I have several questions.

Shortlist voting ended last week, and nomination voting begins on January 27, 2022. The 10 categories announced include Original Song, International Feature, Documentary Feature, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, Visual Effects, Original Score, Animated Short Film, Documentary Short Subject, and Live Action Short. The Academy is notorious for leaving out horror cinema from Oscar contention (justice for Toni Collette in "Hereditary"), but this year's snubbing of the Palm d'Or Winner "Titane" for International Feature feels especially egregious. Director Julia Ducournau is only the second woman in history to win the Palm d'Or, so the film's exclusion feels like even more proof that the Academy just doesn't "get" horror when even one of the most incredible horror films of the last decade still gets a snub. But then again, the Icelandic film "Lamb" from A24 made the cut, so what do I know?

Let's take a look at the movies that made the cut and are now one step closer to a possible Oscar nomination.