The Oscars Shortlist Contenders Have Been Announced, And Palme d'Or Winner Titane Was Left Out
The shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming 94th Oscars ceremony have been announced by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, and, uh, I have several questions.
Shortlist voting ended last week, and nomination voting begins on January 27, 2022. The 10 categories announced include Original Song, International Feature, Documentary Feature, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, Visual Effects, Original Score, Animated Short Film, Documentary Short Subject, and Live Action Short. The Academy is notorious for leaving out horror cinema from Oscar contention (justice for Toni Collette in "Hereditary"), but this year's snubbing of the Palm d'Or Winner "Titane" for International Feature feels especially egregious. Director Julia Ducournau is only the second woman in history to win the Palm d'Or, so the film's exclusion feels like even more proof that the Academy just doesn't "get" horror when even one of the most incredible horror films of the last decade still gets a snub. But then again, the Icelandic film "Lamb" from A24 made the cut, so what do I know?
Let's take a look at the movies that made the cut and are now one step closer to a possible Oscar nomination.
The 2022 Oscars Shortlist
Fortunately, there is still plenty to celebrate, with the countries of Bhutan, Kosovo, and Panama making the shortlist for International Feature for the first time, Ruth E. Carter nabbing another costume nomination for "Coming 2 America" after her 2019 snub of her work on "Dolemite is My Name," and the exciting possibility for dueling double nominations in the Original Score category for Hans Zimmer's work on both "Dune" and "No Time To Die" and Jonny Greenwood's scores for "Spencer" and "The Power of the Dog." Jay-Z and Beyoncé both made the shortlists for their respective numbers in "The Harder They Fall" and "King Richard," and if both are nominated, it will be the first time in Oscar history a husband and wife competed against one another in the same category. Lin-Manuel Miranda is also facing history if his song "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto" wins, which would earn him the prestigious EGOT. Check out the full list below.
ORIGINAL SONG
"So May We Start?" from "Annette" (Amazon Studios), Ron Mael, Russell Mael (Sparks)
"Down To Joy" from "Belfast" (Focus Features), Van Morrison
"Right Where I Belong" from "Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road" (Screen Media Films), Brian Wilson, Jim James
"Automatic Woman" from "Bruised" (Netflix), H.E.R. (other songwriters to be added)
"Dream Girl" from "Cinderella" (Amazon Studios), Idina Menzel, Laura Veltz
"Beyond The Shore" from "CODA" (Apple Original Films), Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder, Marius de Vries
"The Anonymous Ones" from "Dear Evan Hansen" (Universal Pictures), Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Amandla Stenberg
"Just Look Up" from "Don't Look Up" (Netflix), Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Tara Stinson
"Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto" (Walt Disney Pictures), Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days" (Vertical Entertainment), Diane Warren
"Guns Go Bang" from "The Harder They Fall" (Netflix), Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi, Shawn Carter
"Be Alive" from "King Richard" (Warner Bros), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
"No Time To Die" from "No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing), Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" from "Respect" (MGM/United Artists Releasing), Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
"Your Song Saved My Life" from "Sing 2" (Illumination/Universal Pictures), Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen, Jr.
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
"Ascension" (MTV Documentary Films) – dir. Jessica Kingdon
"Attica" (Showtime) – dir. Stanley Nelson
"Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry" (Apple Original Films) – dir. RJ Cutler
"Faya Dayi" (Janus Films) – dir. Jessica Beshir
"The First Wave" (National Geographic) – dir. Matthew Heineman
"Flee" (Neon) – dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen
"In the Same Breath" (HBO Documentary Films) – dir. Nanfu Wang
"Julia" (Sony Pictures Classics) – dir. Julie Cohen, Betsy West
"President" (Greenwich Entertainment) – dir. Camilla Nielsson
"Procession" (Netflix) – dir. Robert Greene
"The Rescue" (National Geographic) – dir. Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi
"Simple as Water" (HBO Documentary Films) – dir. Megan Mylan
"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" (Hulu/Searchlight Pictures) – dir. Quest Love
"The Velvet Underground" (Apple Original Films) – dir. Todd Haynes
"Writing with Fire" (Music Box Films) – dir. Rintu Thomas
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
"Great Freedom" (Austria) – dir. Sebastian Meise
"Playground" (Belgium) – dir. Laura Wandel
"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" (Bhutan) – dir. Pawo Choyning Dorji
"Flee" (Denmark) – dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen
"Compartment No. 6" (Finland) – dir. Juho Kuosmanen
"I'm Your Man" (Germany) – dir. Maria Schrader
"Lamb" (Iceland) – dir. Valdimar Jóhannsson
"A Hero" (Iran) – dir. Asghar Farhadi
"The Hand of God" (Italy) – dir. Paolo Sorrentino
"Drive My Car" (Japan) – dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi
"Hive" (Kosovo) – dir. Blerta Basholli
"Prayers for the Stolen" (Mexico) – dir. Tatiana Huezo
"The Worst Person in the World" (Norway) – dir. Joachim Trier
"Plaza Catedral" (Panama) – dir. Abner Benaim
"The Good Boss" (Spain) – dir. Fernando León de Aranoa
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
"Coming 2 America" (Amazon Studios)
"Cruella" (Walt Disney Pictures)
"Cyrano" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
"Dune" (Warner Bros)
"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" (Searchlight Pictures)
"House of Gucci" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
"Nightmare Alley" (Searchlight Pictures)
"No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
"The Suicide Squad" (Warner Bros)
"West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)
SOUND
"Belfast" (Focus Features)
"Dune" (Warner Bros)
"Last Night in Soho" (Focus Features)
"The Matrix Resurrections" (Warner Bros)
"No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
"The Power of the Dog" (Netflix)
"A Quiet Place Part II" (Paramount Pictures)
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)
"Tick, Tick ... Boom!" (Netflix)
"West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)
VISUAL EFFECTS
"Black Widow" (Marvel Studios)
"Dune" (Warner Bros)
"Eternals" (Marvel Studios)
"Free Guy" (20th Century Studios)
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" (Sony Pictures)
"Godzilla vs. Kong" (Warner Bros)
"The Matrix Resurrections" (Warner Bros)
"No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)
ORIGINAL SCORE
"Being the Ricardos" (Amazon Studios) – Daniel Pemberton
"Candyman" (Universal Pictures) – Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe
"Don't Look Up" (Netflix) – Nicholas Britell
"Dune" (Warner Bros) – Hans Zimmer
"Encanto" (Walt Disney Pictures) – Germaine Franco
"The French Dispatch" (Searchlight Pictures) – Alexandre Desplat
"The Green Knight" (A24) – Daniel Hart
"The Harder They Fall" (Netflix) – Jeymes Samuel
"King Richard" (Warner Bros) – Kris Bowers
"The Last Duel" (20th Century Studios) – Harry Gregson-Williams
"No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing) – Hans Zimmer
"Parallel Mothers" (Sony Pictures Classics) – Alberto Iglesias
"The Power of the Dog" (Netflix) – Jonny Greenwood
"Spencer" (Neon/Topic Studios) – Jonny Greenwood
"The Tragedy of Macbeth" (Apple Original Films/A24) – Carter Burwell
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
"Affairs of the Art"
"Angakusajaujuq: The Shaman's Apprentice"
"Bad Seeds"
"Bestia"
"Boxballet"
"Flowing Home"
"Mum Is Pouring Rain"
"The Musician"
"Namoo"
"Only a Child"
"Robin Robin"
"Souvenir Souvenir"
"Step into the River"
"Us Again"
"The Windshield Wiper"
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
"Águilas"
"Audible"
"A Broken House"
"Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis"
"Coded: The Hidden Love of J. C. Leyendecker"
"Day of Rage"
"The Facility"
"Lead Me Home"
"Lynching Postcards: "Token of a Great Day"
"The Queen of Basketball"
"Sophie & the Baron"
"Takeover"
"Terror Contagion"
"Three Songs for Benazir"
"When We Were Bullies"
LIVE ACTION SHORT
"Ala Kachuu – Take and Run"
"Censor of Dreams"
"The Criminals"
"Distances"
"The Dress"
"Frimas"
"Les Grandes Claques"
"The Long Goodbye"
"On My Mind"
"Please Hold"
"Stenofonen"
"Tala'vision"
"Under the Heavens"
"When the Sun Sets"
"You're Dead Helen"
The 94th Academy Awards will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022.