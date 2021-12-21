No Time To Die Director Addresses Daniel Craig's Final Moments As James Bond

It's no secret that "No Time to Die" is Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond, but if you've been living under a rock, the particulars of his exit may indeed be a secret still. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga is out now discussing those particulars in a new interview with Empire, which is obviously laden with major spoilers. Read no further if you haven't seen the movie.

"No Time to Die" sees Craig's Bond go out in a hail of missiles on an island where he's self-isolating, having been infected with a nanobot virus that makes him a danger to others. If you don't like wearing a mask in the coronavirus age, just remember: James Bond sacrificed himself to keep a virus from spreading. He stares up at the sky and we see the missiles rain down on the island, sending up explosions that spread right toward him.

Despite his very clear demise, some fans may hold out hope that Bond somehow survived, since a cloud of smoke quickly overtakes him and we don't see his body explode into a million pieces. Fukunaga, however, explained that this was more of an aesthetic choice, made with tastefulness in mind. He said: