Olympic Speed Skater Allegedly Ripped Off Covid Relief Funds To Bankroll Elijah Wood Movie, We Swear We're Not Making This Up

Yes, that headline sounds like the plot of a surprisingly mundane dream you once had and, yes, it's completely true. Allison Baver, former Olympic speed skater and the founder of Allison Baver Entertainment (shocker), fraudulently applied for $10 million of Covid relief funds and funneled some of those funds into Elijah Wood's production company for his 2021 film "No Man of God." As the 2006 off-kilter romantic comedy starring Will Ferrell "Stranger Than Fiction" once posited, sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction. And in this particular case, not only is it stranger, it also boils down into one more run of the mill scam to acquire money and/or power.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Baver has been indicted by a federal grand jury on nine counts of fraud. Baver's scammy story begins when she filed for $10 million through the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal program with the supposed goal of helping businesses keep their doors open during the pandemic, claiming that her entertainment company had a 430 employees and a payroll of $4 million a month.

As the Tribune reported way back in July of 2020, they could find no evidence of Baver employing over 400 people, even though that number would make her one of the largest employers in Utah. Besides the lack of confirmed employees, no one at The Utah Office of Economic Development or The Utah Film Commission had ever heard of the company. On top of that, the Treasury Department database listed Allison Baver Entertainment's address as a residential neighborhood that also happened to be Baver's personal address. In case you've already forgotten, the government gave her between $5 million and $10 million anyway.