We Need To Talk About Cosby Trailer: W. Kamau Bell Will Dig Into The Disgraced Comedian

Bill Cosby was once considered a comedian, actor, philanthropist, and African-American icon, and living legend, earning the moniker of being "America's Dad." Unfortunately, Cosby was also accused of rape by 60 different women, including accusations of drug-facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery, and even sexual abuse toward two minors. His crimes dated all the way back to the 1960s, and occurred in tandem to his rise to fame. Now, Emmy Award-winning director W. Kamau Bell ("United Shades of America," "Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell") and Showtime Documentary films are debuting a four-part docuseries taking an in-depth look at the revolutionary career and descent of Bill Cosby called "We Need To Talk About Cosby." The film is playing as part of this year's Sundance Film Festival in January, so keep your eyes peeled for our review from the fest.

The series is presented as a nuanced look at the complications surrounding Cosby's life, work, and influence, featuring interviews with comedians, cultural commentators, journalists, and the brave women willing to share their personal and harrowing stories involving Cosby. Following the festival, "We Need To Talk About Cosby" will be available on Showtime on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 10 P.M. ET/PT. All four episodes will be immediately accessible upon debut. As the official press release describes it, "Through archival footage, Cosby reveals who he may have been all along — the antithesis of the principled, public figure who became a hero, not only to African-American people but to all people."