The Morning Watch: Looking Back At Home Alone, Making The Matrix Reloaded Burly Brawl & More
In this edition, take a look back at the original "Home Alone" and find out some interesting facts from behind the scenes you may have never heard before. Plus, learn about the making of "The Matrix Reloaded" fight sequence known as the "Burly Brawl," featuring a bunch of Agent Smith clones facing off with Neo. And finally, get a sneak peek at the return of the "Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular" at Walt Disney World Resort.
Home Alone: All the Facts
First up, a new edition of The Deets from Disney+ goes behind the scenes of the original "Home Alone," the classic holiday comedy written by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus. Did you know a record-breaking blizzard hit Chicago just as production was about to begin on the movie? That doesn't sound too bad for a movie that takes place during Christmas, but it required 375 tons of snow to be moved to make shooting easier. Find out all about that and much more in the full video above.
The Making of The Burly Brawl in The Matrix Reloaded
Next, with "The Matrix Resurrections" arriving in theaters this weekend, there's no better time to take a look back at the making of one of the biggest fight sequences from "The Matrix Reloaded." As Keanu Reeves says at the top of this extensive featurette from Warner Bros. Pictures, there are more moves in this single fight than the entirety of "The Matrix." Even though some of the visual effects haven't aged well in the 18 years since its original release, this fight still whips.
The Return of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular
Finally, the "Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular" has returned to Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, and Disney Parks has shared a look behind the scenes. Complete with repainted sets, upgraded machinery, and new lights and soundboard, Indiana Jones is back in action, even though he's not carrying his trusty pistol anymore. If you want a rundown of all the changes in the show, head over to Walt Disney World News Today.