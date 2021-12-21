The Morning Watch: Looking Back At Home Alone, Making The Matrix Reloaded Burly Brawl & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a look back at the original "Home Alone" and find out some interesting facts from behind the scenes you may have never heard before. Plus, learn about the making of "The Matrix Reloaded" fight sequence known as the "Burly Brawl," featuring a bunch of Agent Smith clones facing off with Neo. And finally, get a sneak peek at the return of the "Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular" at Walt Disney World Resort.