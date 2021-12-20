Daily Podcast: How Spider-Man: No Way Home Broke Box Office Records & What It Means For The Future Of The Spider-Verse
On the December 20, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to discuss the reason why "Spider-Man: No Way Home" had a record-breaking box office debut.
Opening Banter: Lots of people liked Ryan on last week's episode, so he's back!
In The News:
- Ryan: Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Saves Theaters, Smothers The Competition
Ryan: Spider-Man: No Way Home Swings In With Heroic $50 Million Thursday Preview Box Office
Shockingly breaks box office records
Why do you think this happened?
(spoiler warning)
Peter's insane theory
Covid possibilities?
Good news: movie theaters aren't dead
Nightmare Alley (and Everything Else) Suffers Tragically
- Can only big blockbusters make money in the new Hollywood?
Ryans point
Would Spielberg ever direct a Marvel movie?
Does this box office give Rothman more leverage to cut the deal with Disney or does this give Disney more leverage to complete the new Spider-Man trilogy Pascal envisions.
What about continuations (Spin-offs) of the other characters?
Also mentioned:
