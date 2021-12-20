Daily Podcast: How Spider-Man: No Way Home Broke Box Office Records & What It Means For The Future Of The Spider-Verse

On the December 20, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to discuss the reason why "Spider-Man: No Way Home" had a record-breaking box office debut.

Ryan: Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Saves Theaters, Smothers The Competition Ryan: Spider-Man: No Way Home Swings In With Heroic $50 Million Thursday Preview Box Office Shockingly breaks box office records Why do you think this happened? (spoiler warning) Peter's insane theory Covid possibilities? Good news: movie theaters aren't dead Nightmare Alley (and Everything Else) Suffers Tragically Can only big blockbusters make money in the new Hollywood? Ryans point Would Spielberg ever direct a Marvel movie? Does this box office give Rothman more leverage to cut the deal with Disney or does this give Disney more leverage to complete the new Spider-Man trilogy Pascal envisions. What about continuations (Spin-offs) of the other characters?



