Euphoria Season 2 Trailer: The Hit Series Returns In January

The trailer opens with Rue at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting with her sponsor, Ali (Colman Domingo). In narration, she talks about how she was "immediately in love" with Jules, and Jules herself shakes Rue out of this reverie, asking Rue how she is and when she relapsed. They're at a campfire, and Jules is sporting thick eyeliner and a new, shorter hairstyle. Rue looks strung out.

Fans of the couples' impressionistic, star-crossed season 1 romance might be in for more heartache. The only shot of the couple together in the trailer shows them dancing close under a spotlight, but it's impossible to tell if it's a daydream or reality. From here on out, the trailer hints that Rue is on a collision course with destruction.

New cast member Dominic Fike is also front and center in the trailer. It's unclear exactly how his character meets Rue, but she quickly calls him her "new favorite person" and the two are seen dancing together soon after. It's not necessarily a romantic dance, but it parallels some of the free-wheeling choreography we've seen from Rue before — specifically when she's under the influence. In a later shot, we see a glimpse of him driving a car when its window is suddenly shattered. We don't know much about Fike's character yet, but in these brief clips, the singer-songwriter seems to fit right in with the "Euphoria" cast.