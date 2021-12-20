Spider-Man: No Way Home Producer Amy Pascal Explains How Past Actors Were Convinced To Return

It's clear that one of the cornerstones of making "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was that several of the hero's villains from past incarnations of the character return to fight another battle. But how do you convince an actor to give time to a cameo of their past character — especially in a superhero tentpole film where it could end up being a waste of that actor's time? According to Amy Pascal, Sony Pictures chairwoman and "Spider-Man" producer, it was all about building on the past.

"[T]hese weren't going to be cash-grab cameos. The parts were real," told The New York Times in an interview published on Saturday, December 18. "That I was there with them the first time and would be again, that I have too much respect for them and all the work we did together over the years."

While the film is chock full of cameos — in fact, it's basically "Spider-Man: Cameos" — it was a specific choice to not have the past female Spidey leads rejoin the story, like Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy and Kirsten Dunst's Mary-Jane. According to Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, that choice serves the direction they're taking the iconic character's story.

"When people see the movie, they will understand. It's about the story. It was a big goal for all of us — Amy and Jon and our writers, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers — that Peter Parker's senior year in high school didn't get lost amid the insanity that ensues thanks to his encounter with Doctor Strange. That easily could have happened. And that's the reason there's not another 20 people in the movie."

So, who took the bait first? "Not who you think," Feige told the outlet, unwilling to give more details. "It's not worth talking about, but not who you think."