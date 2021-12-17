Beanie Mania Trailer: HBO Max Explores The Craze That Swept The World

When I was 7-years-old, there was a traffic jam in town so severe that emergency vehicles had to be dispatched to side roads because the main drag was gridlocked bumper to bumper ... waiting in the drive-thru of McDonald's for Teenie Beanie Babies in Happy Meals.

The biggest toy craze in history, Beanie Babies were popular due to their deliberate design of being under stuffed (and therefore poseable and playable) but became a collector's item as the toy's manufacturer, Ty Inc. intentionally produced each design in limited quantities, restricted individual store shipments to limited numbers of each design, and regularly retired designs. This strategy proved profitable as a secondary re-seller market developed, turning the toys into a bonafide sensation. Parents got into fistfights in toy stores, hundreds of Happy Meals were wasted as people purchased them just for the toy inside and threw the food away, and at the height of popularity, Beanies made up 10% of eBay's sales.

Now, HBO Max is debuting a new movie about "Beanie Mania," diving deep into the world of Beanie Babies obsession from the perspective of collectors, sellers, and creators. Check out the official synopsis from HBO Max below: