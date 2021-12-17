Scream 2022 Tickets Now On Sale, Special Fan Event Announced

Alright horror fans, bust out those wallets and carve out some time on the ol' calendar because tickets for the new "Scream" have officially gone on sale. Indeed, Paramount Pictures has released advance tickets for what might be the most-anticipated horror movie of 2022, as the franchise has been away for a decade but is finally ready to make its return, with the original cast in tow.

Don't miss the scariest night of the year. 😱 Get your tickets to #ScreamMovie now – Only in theatres January 14. https://t.co/8wq978FUoj pic.twitter.com/lQSQUFukKT — Scream (@ScreamMovies) December 17, 2021

As we can see in the above tweet there, the movie's official social media channels have started pushing tickets, which are now available through most retailers. The movie's official website also has local showtimes laid out for those who want to go that route. But wait, there's more! For the major "Scream" fans out there, special fan event screenings have been announced as well.

You ready? Get tickets now to see the NEW #ScreamMovie on Thursday, 1/13 at the special 1-day, 1-show Fan Event showing with a Live Stream Q&A with @DavidArquette and our filmmakers @BettinelliOlpin, @tylergillett, & @KevWilliamson: https://t.co/RazoNLggXB pic.twitter.com/MXeId0Qfme — Scream (@ScreamMovies) December 17, 2021

These showings will come with some bonus content, as well as a live-streamed Q&A featuring cast member David Arquette, who returns as Dewey Riley, as well as directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Plus, original writer Kevin Williamson is on board. These special screenings will be taking place the night of Thursday, January 13, the same night the regular preview screenings will be rolling out across the country. Plan accordingly.