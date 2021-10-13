Scream Directors Promise The Trailer Doesn't Spoil Anything

If you're anything like me, yesterday marked an important day in which you watched the trailer for 2022's "Scream" (or is it "5cream?") no less than 64 times in an attempt to figure out just what we're in for with the new film. The highly anticipated trailer was the first real look at the fifth installment of an iconic franchise, introducing audiences to the new faces of Woodsboro and reuniting us all with our beloved favorites, Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley.

The new "Scream" is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and Executive Produced by Chad Villella of the filmmaking collective Radio Silence ("Ready or Not," "V/H/S," "Southbound") from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt ("Murder Mystery," "Zodiac," "The Amazing Spider-Man") and Guy Busick ("Ready or Not," "Castle Rock"). The film was produced by William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, with executive producers Kevin Williamson (who also wrote "Scream," "Scream 2," and "Scream 4"), Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, and Marianne Maddalena.

Every time a trailer drops, hordes of people cry out "they showed too much," and "Scream" was no exception. However, thanks to an interview with Meagan Navarro of Bloody-Disgusting, the directors have assured fans that the trailer doesn't spoil a damn thing in the new installment.