Spike Lee Just Signed A Multi-Year Creative Partnership With Netflix

Add Spike Lee to the growing list of artists who've signed lucrative deals with Netflix. The acclaimed filmmaker has already directed the Oscar-nominated movie "Da 5 Bloods" for the streaming giant, on top of turning his 1986 dramedy film "She's Gotta Have It" into a series that ran for two seasons on the platform. Lee and his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks production company are now poised to develop even more projects for the streamer, thanks to their newly formed multi-year agreement.

According to Variety, said partnership will formally begin in January 2022, with Lee set to produce director Stefon Bristol's adventure film "Gordon Hemingway & the Realm of Cthulhu" for Netflix. Lee also produced Bristol's 2019 directorial debut on the streamer's well-received time travel movie "See You Yesterday" and directed writer/star Roger Guenveur Smith in his one-man show "Rodney King," which similarly released on Netflix in 2017.

As part of the announcement, Lee issued the following statement: