Wednesday Addams Series To Reunite Director Tim Burton With Composer Danny Elfman
Danny Elfman is officially on board the upcoming Addams Family project "Wednesday," Netflix has announced. The composer has lent his wide-ranging musical talents to several Tim Burton projects in the past, and will now provide an all-new theme and score for "Wednesday."
Burton is directing episodes of the series and also serves as executive producer. The director has a long-standing collaborative relationship with Elfman, who has composed the music for "Edward Scissorhands," "Nightmare Before Christmas," and many other Burton projects. Netflix has announced that Elfman will not only provide the "Wednesday" theme song, but will also be responsible for composing episodic scores throughout the eight-episode first season.
Welcome Back, Wednesday
A live-action version of the Addams family's most precocious, death-obsessed member hasn't been seen onscreen since around 1998, which saw the release of both the TV series "The New Addams Family" and the direct-to-video movie "Addams Family Reunion." Christina Ricci's take on the character in the 1990s Barry Sonnenfeld films is perhaps considered the definitive version, and is certainly a treasure trove of dark comedy.
Now Wednesday is finally taking center stage in a live-action Netflix series set to debut in 2022. This time around, she'll be played by Jenny Ortega in a series that reimagines her as a psychic teenager on the trail of a decades-old mystery. If that's not enough for one goth girl to handle, Wednesday is also tasked with stopping a "monstrous killing spree," according to Netflix.
Elfman Is A Promising Addition
This likely comes as good news for any Wednesday Addams fans who were initially apprehensive about the project. With classic characters like Nancy Drew, Sabrina Spellman, and Archie Andrews receiving soapy small-screen do-overs in recent years, it's easy to worry that "Wednesday," which is set at a high school called Nevermore Academy, will fall into a similarly dramatic pattern. Meanwhile, a series of somewhat toothless animated "Addams Family" films haven't proven especially fulfilling to fans, leaving them craving the pitch-black humor of past versions. Burton's and Elfman's involvement make the Netflix project worth staying excited about, as their quirky, darkly funny collaborations don't feel far off from the tone of popular "Addams Family" adaptations of the past.
The "Wednesday" cast list is equally promising: Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Morticia Addams, while Luis Guzman will play Gomez. The cast also includes Gwendoline Christie and Thora Birch. "Wednesday" currently has no set release date, but is set to air on Netflix in 2022.