Wednesday Addams Series To Reunite Director Tim Burton With Composer Danny Elfman

Danny Elfman is officially on board the upcoming Addams Family project "Wednesday," Netflix has announced. The composer has lent his wide-ranging musical talents to several Tim Burton projects in the past, and will now provide an all-new theme and score for "Wednesday."

Burton is directing episodes of the series and also serves as executive producer. The director has a long-standing collaborative relationship with Elfman, who has composed the music for "Edward Scissorhands," "Nightmare Before Christmas," and many other Burton projects. Netflix has announced that Elfman will not only provide the "Wednesday" theme song, but will also be responsible for composing episodic scores throughout the eight-episode first season.