James Cameron Talks His Scrapped Xenogenesis Script And How It Saved Avatar [Exclusive]

As you can see, the original "Xenogenesis" pilot, if you will, is a scrappy but quite impressive work of sci-fi imagination not unlike George Lucas' 1967 student film "Electronic Labyrinth: THX 1138 4EB." It lays out the gist of the story of what the film follows, then lays you right in the middle of the story as the main characters Raj (future "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" co-writer William Wisher Jr.) and Laurie (Margaret Umbel) battle a robot in a futuristic station.

The first thing you might notice is how many of Cameron's future works are predicted by the short, including the robotic arm and giant hunter-killer tanks of "The Terminator," the image of a blue woman later realized for "Avatar," and of course the female-operated mech coming to save the day à la "Aliens." Even the textures of the sets are similar to those Cameron would later design for Roger Corman's cheapie "Alien" rip-off "Galaxy of Terror."

With that in mind, we asked Cameron if he still has a little more meat to pick off the bones of "Xenogenesis" for future projects. Here's what he told us: