The Morning Watch: Industrial Light & Magic's Eternals VFX, Stuntmen React To Furious 7 & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, check out the incredible work Industrial Light & Magic did to create Marvel's "Eternals" and their cosmic enemies known as the Deviants. Plus, see how Corridor Crew and some of their stuntmen friends react to "Furious 7" and find out why "Transformers: Age of Extinction" resulted in one of them pulling back on doing on-camera stunt work. And finally, listen as "Tick, Tick...BOOM!" star Andrew Garfield answers some of the web's most searched questions about him.