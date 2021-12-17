The Morning Watch: Industrial Light & Magic's Eternals VFX, Stuntmen React To Furious 7 & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, check out the incredible work Industrial Light & Magic did to create Marvel's "Eternals" and their cosmic enemies known as the Deviants. Plus, see how Corridor Crew and some of their stuntmen friends react to "Furious 7" and find out why "Transformers: Age of Extinction" resulted in one of them pulling back on doing on-camera stunt work. And finally, listen as "Tick, Tick...BOOM!" star Andrew Garfield answers some of the web's most searched questions about him.
Industrial Light & Magic's Eternals VFX
First up, the visual effects masters at Industrial Light & Magic have provided an extensive look at their work on Marvel's "Eternals." Much of the work on display has to do with the digital environments of civilizations from thousands of years ago. But there's also plenty of computer generated action, including a big battle with the Deviants. There's even a sequence where Richard Madden's legs needed to be recreated with VFX for some reason.
Stuntmen React to Furious 7 and More
Next, Corridor Crew brought in their stuntmen pals Travis Wong and Gui DaSilva-Greene to break down some stuntwork done on films like "Furious 7," "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" and even "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2." But the most interesting part is hearing Wong explain how working on "Transformers: Age of Extinction" convinced him to focus more on stunt/fight coordinating instead of being a full-time stuntman.
Andrew Garfield Takes the Autocomplete Interview
Finally, in light of the awards buzz surrounding "Tick, Tick...BOOM!" and for no other reason at all, Wired had Andrew Garfield participate in their trademark autocomplete interview to answer the web's most searched questions about him. Does Garfield really know how to skate? Does he do his own stunts? Will he ever play Spider-Man again? Get the answer to at least two of those questions and much more in the full video.